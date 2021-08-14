I-70 reopened through Glenwood Canyon ahead of schedule

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has opened one lane in each direction on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, the department announced Saturday morning.

After weeks of closure on Colorado’s most traveled highway due to mudslides through Glenwood Canyon, CDOT was ahead of schedule, getting the interstate reopened by around 7 a.m., instead of the projected afternoon time frame.

The state closed I-70 indefinitely the first day of August following two months of mudslides and flooding in the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

Now, the question remains: When will the rest of I-70 reopen? Keith Stefanik, CDOT deputy chief engineer/Glenwood Canyon deputy incident commander, and Tracy Trulove, CDOT communications manager, spoke about the efforts to fully and safely reopen I-70 through Glenwood Canyon in the video below:

❗️TRAVEL UPDATE | ONE LANE IN EACH DIRECTION OPEN – Glenwood Canyon ❗️

⚠️ UPDATE – 7:05 a.m. (8/14/21) – I-70 Glenwood Canyon is OPEN – I-70 Glenwood Canyon is open both eastbound and westbound from MP 116 (Glenwood Springs) to MP 133 (Dotsero).

Photos of mudslides from CDOT:

Following the reopening of the interstate, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and CDOT released this statement:

“Our team has worked tirelessly to get Glenwood Canyon on I-70 opened as soon as possible and we have made each minute count. I’m thrilled that we are delivering a few hours ahead of schedule. Every moment counts. I want to thank Shoshana Lew for her leadership on this effort as CDOT has worked day and night to safely clear a path. It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the canyon reopened from the mudslides which covered parts of the highway with fifteen feet of rock and sludge,” said Polis. “We know that the longer-term repairs will take time and that, as we battle new challenges to our infrastructure with climate change, alternative routes for the I-70 corridor become more urgent. Our administration is focused on the short, medium, and long term response and recovery from this incident.”

“There’s going to be a lot to see as you’re driving on I-70 and we know that this will be interesting for all those traversing through the canyon,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “But we urge motorists to please keep your eyes on the roadway. We already expect traffic to be slower through the canyon due to the temporary road configuration and reduced speed limits. The last thing we need is distracted driving, or worse, a crash in the canyon which would inevitably force a closure of I-70. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping the road open and maintaining this vital connection for people and communities nearby.”