One killed, one seriously injured in fiery Commerce City crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a fiery crash in Commerce City early Saturday morning.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, the crash was reported about 12:24 a.m. at East 104th Avenue and Tower Road.

Two SUVs were involved in the crash; one was reportedly on fire.

“The initial investigation indicates a white SUV was traveling north on Tower Road at East 104th Avenue and second black SUV was traveling west on East 104th Avenue at Tower Road. The vehicle traveling north struck the westbound vehicle in the intersection,” CCPD said in a statement.

The driver of the white SUV was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the black SUV was pronounced dead the scene.

“Alcohol may be a contributing factor but the investigation is ongoing,” CCPD said.

Police said both drivers are female, but did not release their names or ages.