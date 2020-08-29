One killed in suspected DUI crash in north Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed in a crash in north Denver’s Lower Highlands neighborhood late Friday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. Friday. It occurred at the intersection of West 30th Avenue and Zuni Street.

DPD said a vehicle traveling northbound on Zuni veered off the road, struck a parked car and then a light pole.

A passenger in the vehicle’s back seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

A person who was in the front passenger seat was transported to Denver Health Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

The names of the victim and driver have not yet been released.