Man killed in shooting near Montview Park in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed in a shooting near Montview Park in Aurora on Saturday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of North Beeler Street.

Police said they do not yet have information about a suspect.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Police are at the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at: 303-627-3100.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

Editor’s note: Based on information from police, an earlier version of this story stated the shooting occurred on Boston Street. It has been corrected.