LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department investigated a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday on 6th Avenue between Wadsworth Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes, according to a post on social media at 7:16 p.m. by Lakewood PD.

As a result of the investigation, eastbound 6th Avenue was shut down at Wadsworth Boulevard. People were asked to avoid the area.

