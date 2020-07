JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one person is dead following a shooting.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Sheridan.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has not released information about a suspect.

The victim’s age, gender and identity have not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.