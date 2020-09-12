One killed in crash on South Federal; DPD investigating

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in southwest Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash occurred in the 2800 block of South Federal Boulevard.

Two vehicles were involved. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name and age have not been released.

Police have not yet said whether the other driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. DPD asked anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.