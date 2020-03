AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Xanadu Street about 8:19 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the case is at large.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.