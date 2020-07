DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person was killed in a 4-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Interstate 225 on Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near I-225.

One person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity and gender have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.