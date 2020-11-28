One injured in freight train derailment in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was injured when a freight train derailed in rural Larimer County on Friday night.

According to the Wellington Fire Protection District, the derailment occurred about 8:22 p.m. at the Rawhide Power Plant north of Wellington.

Wellington is roughly 8 miles northeast of Fort Collins.

Crews arriving at the scene found four empty coal cars had derailed.

Three people were on the train at the time. One person was taken to a UCHealth hospital with minor injuries; the two others were unhurt.

The cause of the derailment is unknown.

The investigation is now being handled by the Platte River Power Authority and BNSF Railway.