One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sterling

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Sterling on Tuesday night.

According to the Sterling Police Department, the shooting occurred near South Sixth Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard.

One person was taken to Sterling Regional Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

SPD did not say whether the injured person is a suspect.

“No officers were injured and there is not a threat to the community concerning the incident,” SPD said in a statement.

Authorities have not yet provided details about what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.