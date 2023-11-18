DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the area of 20th and Champa Streets.

Police stated that one victim was transported to the hospital, but the extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown as of noon on Saturday.

A FOX31 photojournalist who went to the scene found crime scene tape on a number of tents from a homeless encampment.

DPD said the investigation is ongoing and officers are developing suspect information. This story will be updated when further information is available.