One in custody after police chase stolen patrol car through multiple metro Denver communities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a stolen patrol car through several municipalities in the Denver metro area Tuesday night.

According to the Englewood Police Department, one of its patrol vehicles was stolen under unknown circumstances. It was recovered following the chase.

The driver was apprehended in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue near the Denver-Lakewood border.

Authorities have not yet said how the chase ended.

A number of law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, including the Colorado State Patrol.

The driver’s name, age and gender have not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.