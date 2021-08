EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Weld County feral kitten is down to eight lives after being rescued from a dumpster’s drainage hole on July 14.

Animal Control Officers freed the kitten one ear at a time using vegetable oil.





The rescue of Jennifur the kitten (Credit: WCSO)

“The kitten then shot out of the drainage hole like a backwards cannon right into a strategically placed carrier,” the press release stated.

Jennifur was taken to the Humane Society of Weld County in Evans where she was adopted in less than two weeks.

Following up from yesterday's post about our trapped feral kitten, this morning we arrived at the office to find a video from a Weld County Humane Society employee with the message:

"Jennifur the kitten says thank you!"

Obviously we had to share it. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/skIqIPTMsA — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) August 3, 2021