DENVER (KDVR) — A person is dead from a “fatal rock climbing accident,” Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCCSO said the accident happened near Grays Peak and Torrey’s Peak.

The office first reported the incident around 10 a.m. Saturday.

along with CCCSO, Alpine Rescue, Flight for Life and Clear Creek County Advocates responded, which the office said could cause temporary closures and traffic delays near Loveland Ski Area.