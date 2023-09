DENVER (KDVR) — Highway 40 was closed Saturday evening after a person died in a crash.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 40 was closed near mile marker 105 while Colorado State Patrol was investigating the crash.

RCSO said there was one person in the car, which somehow crashed and killed the occupant.

RCSO said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.