Scene near DIA main roads Oct. 1, 2022. 1 dead, 1 arrested and an officer injured and recovering, according to police. Photo credit: KDVR broadcast.

By Anna Maria Basquez

DENVER (KDVR) — Police were on a chase with a robbery suspect near Denver International Airport when an early Oct. 1 shooting ensued.

Officers attempted a force-stop method, authorities said in a press briefing Saturday. The car being pursued lost control and crashed and two people in the car fled. The driver was armed with a long gun and threatened the officer. Officers struck him “multiple times,” according to officers. He was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

One Aurora officer was transported by ambulance. Aurora’s Interim Police Chief said the officer is in good condition.

The investigation is being conducted by Denver and CNI.

Aurora and Denver police officers were on the scene with a large police presence in the area of the shooting at 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road, a busy intersection near the main artery roads into DIA.

“Shots were fired by the police following a pursuit/crash,” according to Aurora police Twitter earlier. “1 person deceased, another in custody. Officer injured during pursuit/crash, expected to be ok.”

Denver International Airport authorities are reporting the E/B exit ramp from Pena Boulevard to Gun Club (cell phone lot) is closed. Additionally, the S/B Gun Club is closed at 77th Avenue.

The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot is currently closed due to the police activity. Incoming drivers will be directed to the Economy lot.

FOX31’s Reporter Carly Moore is on the scene. Updates will be ongoing as the investigation unfolds.