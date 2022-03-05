DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department investigated a call about a shooting overnight on Friday.

Police responded to the call at 11:10 p.m. in the 10100 block of East Virginia Ave. When they arrived, police located one man who was in critical condition and transported him to the local hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead, and the police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous while being eligible for a reward.