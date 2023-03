DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department investigated a shooting early Saturday morning that left one man dead.

The shooting happened in the area of 50th Avenue and Quentin Street, according to a Twitter post by DPD at 1:51 a.m.

The victim, an adult male, was located but later pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Investigators were working to develop suspect information.

FOX31 will provide updates as they become available.