DENVER (KDVR) — Late Monday evening, the Denver Police Department was on the scene at 6th and Elm Street for a single motorist traffic crash.

Denver PD posted on X at 10:55 p.m. on Oct. 1 that one person was transported to a local hospital.

At 6:51 a.m. on Oct. 2, Denver PD tweeted on X that the victim was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification and cause of death.

