GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being recovered from an avalanche near Winter Park. A second person reportedly buried was unable to be recovered Saturday.

GCSO said around 2:15 p.m., an avalanche was reported on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth and Deadman Lake. The initial report said two snowmobilers had become buried.

Emergency responders were able to recover a 58-year-old man from Northern Colorado. However, despite resuscitation efforts he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Search and rescue teams will return to the area Sunday to continue recovery efforts after conditions forced responders to retreat Saturday due to safety concerns.

A snowboarder died in another avalanche in Grand County on Dec. 26.

“Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims.”