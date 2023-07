DENVER (KDVR) — A crash between a motorycle and multiple cyclists in Boulder County resulted in one death, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened on Lefthand Canyon Drive, though the exact area was unknown. It was first reported at 12:08 p.m.

The motorcyclist crashed into two-to-three cyclists, CSP said.

According to CSP, the motoryclist then attempted to drive away before crashing.

CSP was investigating.