One dead, 3 injured after dump truck crashes into vehicle and home in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and three were injured when a dump truck crashed into a vehicle and home in Longmont on Friday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:21 p.m. It occurred at 9889 N. 51st St.

The dump truck was at fault, CSP said.

The driver and a passenger in the dump truck were taken to UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont.

People in the other vehicle were taken to Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge.

Authorities have not yet released information about the person who died, including whether he or she was inside the dump truck, the other vehicle or the home.