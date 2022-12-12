LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Both April and Jerome Price have been at their son’s hospital bedside since Thursday following a crash while he was on his way home from school.

“Its been rough, really rough. His lower body is broken, really broken,” April, Makai’s mom said.

Makai is currently a senior at Cherry Creek High School. Mom said he’s just two weeks away from his 18th birthday, but is currently sedated and in critical condition at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree.

“We just say one day at a time. One day at a time,” dad Jerome said.

“On December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:05 PM, the Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a single vehicle injury accident near the intersection of East Prentice Avenue and DTC Boulevard. One occupant of the involved vehicle was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. The northbound lanes of DTC Boulevard and westbound lanes of East Prentice Avenue will remain closed while officers investigate the cause of the accident. This is an active investigation with no further information currently available for release.” Greenwood Village Police

Jerome said a bystander of the crash was able to give them a little information on what exactly led up to the accident.

“The bystander explained that as Makai was driving up the street and he thought he was going to get hit and he said Makai served to avoid hitting him and hit the pole,” Jerome said “He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt so he got ejected form the windshield.”

On Sunday, Makai had an 11-hour surgery at Sky Ridge.

“They put stints in his left leg cause the blood low wasn’t going down. There was an unexpected surgery cause he didn’t have pulse in his left leg,” April said.

Both Makai’s parents are just thankful their son is alive. They said they don’t care if he has legs or not as long as he comes home.

“It’s a new chapter. There will be changes we will have to get a different house cause were upstairs get a different car,” Jerome said.

Makai used to attend Rocky Canyon High School but is now finishing up his schooling at Cherry Creek High School.

This Tuesday night, the basketball teams for both schools will be playing each other at Rock Canyon. The family and community is asking anyone who attends to wear green as it is Makai’s favorite color.

“It’s a green out. Since he played basketball for both schools its not about basketball its about two communities coming together,” Jerome said.

The family has also started a GoFundMe to help support with throughout this difficult time.

The Cherry Creek School District also sent out a statement: “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. We will do what we can to support the family.”

FOX31 will continue to follow this story and update information as it is released.