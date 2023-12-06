DENVER (KDVR) — A family heading to the holiday festivities downtown reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers in fear after using RTD to attend the Parade of Lights in Denver.

It’s the season of holiday cheer and fun family activities downtown. But the RTD train ride home from the Parade of Lights last Saturday night was anything but joyful for mother Cindi Clark and her daughter.

“My daughter starts yelling, ‘Quit doing fentanyl on the train,’” Clark said. “And we turn around, and they’re sitting like a foot away from us.”

Clark’s daughter, Aaliyah Villarreal, said she’s now used to the smell of smoke on the train as she and her friends use RTD often.

“Lately, it’s really bad,” Villarreal said. “Like every time we’re on there, someone’s either smoking fentanyl or it’s just chaotic on there.”

It’s gotten to a point where the sophomore in high school knows how to react.

“If it gets too like clouded up in there and, you know, you can’t breathe, you get off at your next stop, you get on the next car and hope to God there’s no one smoking on there,” Villarreal said. “It’s just, it’s so scary.”

Villarreal said she’s seen concerning things, like blood in foil.

“It’s so disgusting,” she said.

RTD responds to safety concerns

FOX31 brought the family’s concerns to RTD. A spokesperson shared a statement, which is reproduced in full below:

“RTD is committed to creating a welcoming transit environment that supports the personal safety, security, and well-being of all customers using its bus and rail services.

“Like transit agencies in many cities across the country, RTD is seeing an increase in reports of illicit drug use on buses and trains and in the agency’s facilities. In the Denver metropolitan area, the situation is not unique to RTD, and it has been a growing challenge also impacting other public spaces. These issues are societal, extend beyond the agency’s stops and stations, and require a collaborative approach to address. RTD has a service area of 2,342 square miles and partners with law enforcement agencies in more than 40 cities and municipalities to identify and address crime-related problems.

“Over the last year, the RTD Police Department (RTD-PD) has shifted resources and personnel from a traditionally contracted security force to sworn police officers. This move allows RTD to strategically deploy a commander and police officers across the entire service area. An increase in presence supports evidence-based policing and allows for proactive planning to reduce potentially emergent situations. It also allows RTD to quickly respond to problematic areas and circumstances. In August 2022, RTD-PD had 18 sworn officers. Since that time, RTD’s police force has grown to more than 50 POST certified officers, with an additional 20 recruits entering the police academy in January 2024.

“RTD also asks its customers to be its partners in safety by reporting unwanted or illegal behavior or any suspicious activity that they may observe. Reports are used to strategically deploy resources, while also allowing RTD-PD to address chronic offenders and identify high-need areas. In emergency situations, customers should always call 911 and immediately alert an operator.

“Reports can also be made through RTD’s Transit Watch smartphone application. The app is easy to download and available in both English and Spanish. It allows for anonymous or discreet submissions, and there is also an option to immediately call or text RTD Police Dispatch, which is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using the Transit Watch app means RTD’s customers never ride alone, and all information received is quickly disseminated in real time for officers to address.”