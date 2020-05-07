On National Nurses Day, Colorado RNs say pandemic reminds them why they do their work

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton celebrated National Nurses Day with lots of food, signs and fun events.

Nurses say it means a lot, especially during this pandemic.

“This has just been an incredible day,” said Rose Cloutier, a telemetry nurse who is only seeing COVID-19 patients.

“It’s nice because you just feel the appreciation,” said Kateri Hathaway, an intensive care unit nurse.

Both say this pandemic has reminded them why they do this.

“I became a nurse because I love people,” Cloutier said.

“We’ve come to know these people. A lot of these people have been in our ICU for weeks,” Hathaway said.

Fighting COVID-19 has brought highs and lows.

“I have gone home, and I have cried.” Cloutier said.

These nurses have lost patients before, but during this COVID-19 crisis, it’s different. Patients’ family members are not allowed to visit.

“So they are not being able to be present in a lot of those last moments,” Cloutier said.

That means nurses become the extension of the family, more than ever before.

“We become the words that the family members wish they could say. We become the touch of the hand,” Hathaway said.

The nurses view that as a privilege, but admit it’s not easy.

“Sometimes you just need that shoulder to cry on. Sometimes you just need to breathe, and know that there is going to be a tomorrow,” Cloutier said.

Both women are thankful for the continuous displays of appreciation.

“I am thankful for everyone else for taking the time to understand and to appreciate us, and to help us feel empowered and strong, because it’s hard,” Hathaway said. “Thank you to the families who trust us with their loved ones, and we’ll keep working hard.”