On-duty Aurora officer hits, kills pedestrian

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An on-duty Aurora officer in a police car hit and killed a pedestrian around 11:25 Monday night.

The crash happened at South Nucla Street and East Quincy Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Authorities closed eastbound Quincy between Memphis and Buckley. They are asking people to use Smoky Hill as an alternate route.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Updates will be reported as they are received.