On anniversary of shooting, Columbine survivor wants others to know they are not alone

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On the 21st anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, Crystal Woodman Miller says it’s hard to believe it’s been that long.

The Columbine survivor has spent this year helping to create a week-long therapeutic retreat outside of Nashville for survivors of any mass shooting.

The Onsite Foundation program is called Triumph over Tragedy.

Earlier this year, 40 survivors of different mass shootings from around the country came together for the first retreat. There were other Columbine survivors who attended.

“I just so desperately want people to know that they are not alone. I think that’s the most important thing, especially to my fellow survivors, you are not alone. There’s those of us who are out there working every single day to try and get you the help that you deserve,” Woodman Miller said.

The Onsite Foundation says it will provide tools, support, trauma-informed therapies and access to top-of-the-line trauma therapists and clinicians.

Thanks to generous donations, all of it will be free. Participants just need to get to Nashville.

With the pandemic, the foundation is looking at ways to include an online format.

For more information, check out the foundation’s website.