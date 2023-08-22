DENVER (KDVR) — A local chapter of a historic Black fraternity is giving back to the community by providing school supplies and resources to a fourth-grade glass.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1911. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase meaning “friendship is essential to the soul,” according to a press release from the fraternity.

The fraternity boasts some famous members, like NBA Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, to name a couple.

It is also a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, which is an umbrella council of historically Black fraternities and sororities with a mission to”foster cooperative actions of its members in dealing with matters of mutual concern,” according to the website.

Because of its notable history, Omega Psi Phi said it has national resources to help bring success to its local communities.

Adopting a class in Aurora

The Lambda Delta Delta Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in Aurora sponsored the “Adopt-A-Class Initiative” event Tuesday providing High Point Academy’s fourth-grade class with school supplies.

Al Gardner, Basileus of the Lambda Delta Delta Chapter told FOX31 in an email that the event went “extremely well” and they felt welcomed by students and staff.

“The kids were energized and engaged as we became acquainted with each other for the first time. Fantastic school, wonderfully bright students, and our fraternity is energized about this effort,” Gardner wrote.

Beyond Tuesday’s event, it will provide the class with tutoring, field trip help, chaperone help, and perhaps the most important help to the students, pizza and ice cream parties.

The Lambda Delta Delta Chapter said it intends for the program to expand through the sixth grade and across the Front Range in the coming years.