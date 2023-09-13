Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Mark your calendars, pop singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Denver next summer, and the tickets drop soon.

The 20-year-old’s claim to fame involved acting in two Disney shows along with her all-too-public break up after dropping her best-selling song “driver’s license” in 2021.

Since then, Rodrigo’s fame has skyrocketed. Her debut album “SOUR” came out in the spring of 2021, giving the public all the juicy details of her breakup.

Listeners of all ages related to her teenage heartbreak through her most popular songs “traitor,” “driver’s license,” “enough for you” and “good 4 u.”

Since then, she has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and won three for Best Pop Vocal Album (“SOUR”), Best New Artist (“SOUR”) and Best Pop Solo Performace (“driver’s license”).

Recently, Rodrigo released her sophomore album “GUTS” which produced the two hits “vampire” and “bad idea right?”

Next summer, Rodrigo is going on the “2024 GUTS world tour.” She plans on performing throughout North America, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the U.K.

On July 30, 2024, Rodrigo will perform at Ball Arena, but the tickets aren’t out just yet. For now, all you can do is register for access to tickets on her website. Registration is open until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. MDT.

Once registration closes on Sunday, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.

Tickets will range from $49.50 – $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees.

As the Rodrigo song goes, “It’s brutal out here.” Sign up for the registration before tickets are sold out.