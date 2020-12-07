Older Driver Safety Awareness Week addresses safe driving and mobility for seniors

COLORADO (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed the week of Dec. 7 to Dec. 11 as Older Driver Safety Awareness Week.

“With increasing age come changes in physical, mental and sensory abilities that can challenge a person’s continued ability to drive safely,” said Sylvia Cordy, a traffic safety advocate with the Denver-based Reaching Older Adult Drivers program. “But there are a variety of safe travel options and focusing on these solutions is key.”

Transportation and mobility for for seniors is promoted during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the Occupational Therapy Association of Colorado and the Reaching Older Drivers Program are teaming up to provide resources and awareness.

Health Promotion Partners offers a Fitness to Drive Community with resources for older driver safety, return to driving after injury or illness and adaptive equipment.

Olderwise is designed to help older and disabled people access the Public Transit in Western Colorado.

CarFit virtual workshops and events ensure vehicles are adjusted properly for individual drivers:

A seat belt that holds the driver in the proper position and remains comfortable while driving

The tilt of the steering wheel and position of the airbag

Plenty of room (at least 10 inches) between the chest and the airbag

A properly adjusted head restraint

A clear line of sight above the steering wheel and dash

Easy access to gas and brake pedals

Properly adjusted mirrors

Ability to see around the vehicle by reducing the driver’s blind spots

The ability to turn the vehicle’s ignition key with ease or operate an ignition system

Easy operation of vehicle controls including turn signals, headlights, emergency flashers, windshield wipers, and the parking brake

COVID-19 safety guidelines are important when considering travel options for people 65 years and older, CDOT said.