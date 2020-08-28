Olde Wadsworth in Arvada to remain closed for outdoor dining until November

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Olde Wadsworth Boulevard will remain closed in Olde Town Arvada through Nov. 3 for outdoor dining. It was initially planned to reopen to vehicle traffic on Labor Day.

Some business in the area are calling the extension of the street closure a lifeline.

The Arvada Tavern built a wooden deck in the middle of Olde Wadsworth.

“It’s been fantastic. There’s no way we would have been able to stay open if we didn’t have this patio,” said Daniel Vestal, the Tavern’s general manager.

The extended closure is also welcome news to patrons.

“I don’t like being cooped up in my house, so when I get out like this, it’s like a wonderful feeling comes over me,” Frank Nichols said.

Olde Wadsworth was closed in June to allow business to construct outdoor patio spaces.

But with cold weather approaching, there are concerns.

At Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters, they’re brainstorming ideas on how to keep customers warm.

The coffee shop’s general manager said, “I think (fire pits) would be really cool. Maybe even try to get some big tents that can sit in the middle of the road.”

The question being discussed now is how to pay for the infrastructure and propane needed to heat large outdoor spaces.

A group called the Arvada Resiliency Task Force is working to come up with ways to provide heat once the weather turns cold.

They’ll take those ideas to the City Council and work on getting them approved.