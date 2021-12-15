Olde Town Arvada Christmas tree destroyed by wind gust

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — “A landmark was lost today.”

It’s a simple statement from the Arvada Police Department that captures so much sentiment.

Wind gusts in the Denver metro area were strong enough to knock down the Christmas tree that had stood in Olde Town for many years.

This was far from the only tree destroyed by gusts, but its place in the community – especially just a week and a half before Christmas – drew lots of attention.

FOX31’s Deborah Takahara talked to the owner of a home on Lincoln Street in Englewood whose home was destroyed when a tree fell on it, and several cars were damaged by falling trees in Littleton.

The storm front moved through the Denver metro area around 7:30 a.m., but gusts continued through the morning and into the afternoon.

The strongest gusts were reported at 112 mph at Red Mountain Pass near Telluride. There was also a 107-mph gust reported in Lamar, a town in southeast Colorado.

At Denver International Airport, at least 131 flights were canceled and 475 flights delayed.

The wind gusts are expected to lessen through the afternoon, but the damage will take time to repair, and linger delays will continue through the night.

The Olde Town Arvada square will be closed for the time being, but it is expected to reopen Thursday. The market will take place as planned this weekend.