Olde Town Arvada shooter manifesto references Aurora PD

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — In a handwritten manifesto, Ronald Troyke, the shooter in Olde Town who killed Officer Gordon Beesley before being shot and killed by good Samaritan Johnny Hurley, wrote that he dedicated what he did to the Aurora Police Department.

Troyke wrote that the department was the most troubled in Colorado and referenced the APD involvement in Elijah McClain’s death. He wrote the killing of Arvada police officers was related to APD since that department is focused on more often.

The letter states Troyke’s desire and reasoning to kill police officers and anger toward law enforcement.

Troyke had a previous encounter with Arvada police on June 7 when he was asked to leave the Arvada Public Library and provided officers with false information.

Troyke’s electronic deviceshad disturbing content

Detectives said they found several videos of Troyke “manipulating/walking around with” handguns and a rifle on his Samsung tablet.

He also had “an extensive YouTube history which consisted of almost exclusively of anti-police/police misconduct/1st amendment auditor videos.”

An investigator reported that Troyke appeared to have watched those types of videos for hours every day.

The last video on the device had been loaded hours before the deadly shooting. According to the police report, the video was titled, “Springfield Police Female Officer Runs Over & kills Black Man After He was Shot – Earning the Hate.”

Troyke’s internet search history also showed the last search on his device questioned whether someone could be criminally charged for cussing at or flipping off a police officer.