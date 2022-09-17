FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – One person was hospitalized overnight after being shot multiple times near Fort Collins.

While conducting foot patrol in Old Town around 1:29 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Collins Police Department heard multiple gunshots ring out.

According to the FCPD, the officers went toward the sound of gunfire in the area of South College Avenue and East Oak Street, where they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers gave the victim aid before transporting them to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

After investigators spent the early morning hours searching for a suspect, they discovered that the shooting happened between two people who had gotten into an argument earlier in the night.

“There is no place for violence anywhere in our city, but is especially problematic in a busy location that puts so many innocent people at risk,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said.

Investigators in Fort Collins have since identified and reached out to those allegedly involved in the shooting, but they have not taken anyone into custody.

This investigation is ongoing FCPD is asking anyone who has witnessed this shooting to contact Detective Stuart Music by calling 970-416-2575.

If you witnessed this shooting but wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.