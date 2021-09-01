Old dogs retrieving grant at Foothills Animal Shelter

Bubba is available for adoption at the Foothills Animal Shelter (Credit: FAS)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Senior dogs at Foothills Animal Shelter have fetched a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 7-year-old Bubba the veterinary care he needs so he’ll be ready to go to his forever home,” said Joan Thielen of Foothills Animal Shelter. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

More than $616,000 in grants from The Grey Muzzle Organization are awarded each year to animal welfare groups to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Foothills Animal Shelter make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said.

“Many senior dogs in Jefferson County are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work at Foothills.”

Senior dogs available for adoption

Chase available at Denver Dumb Friends League

Corduroy available at Humane Society of Weld County

Laika available at Humane Society of Weld County

Senior cats need homes too!

Hunter available at Foothills Animal Shelter

Fluffy available at Denver Dumb Friends League

Katie available at Foothills Animal Shelter