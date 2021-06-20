Oil Springs Fire in Rio Blanco County burning 500 acres, evacuations ordered and roads closed

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire sparked by lightning in a remote part of a Wilderness Study Area grew from 25 acres to 500 in more than 24 hours.

Evacuations were ordered for Garfield County line to RB County Road 116 on the west side of Highway 139 and RB County Roads 27, 28, and 120 on the east side of the road on Sunday evening until at least 8 p.m. on Monday. The evacuation point is the Rangely Latter Day Saints Church at 125 Eagle Crest. Due to road closures, you can only drive north on Highway 139.

Officials closed Highway 139 at Highway 64 and Interstate 70. The fire is approximately 20 mles south of Rangely, on the Western Slope.