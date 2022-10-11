ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — North Metro firefighters said they were responding to an “oil and gas well” fire Tuesday afternoon in Adams County.

Billowing black smoke could be seen for miles from the fire at East 160th Avenue and Quebec Street.

“At this time the fire is contained on the site and there is no public threat,” North Metro Fire Rescue tweeted just before 5 p.m. About 20 minutes later, the fire department said the fire was out and crews were beginning to leave the scene.

Thornton and Brighton each assisted the fire response.

FOX31 is working to learn more about what led to the fire, which company was operating on the property and who owns the property. Check back here for updates.