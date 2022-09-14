DENVER (KDVR) — Live Nation announced “Peppa Pig Adventure” is coming to the Bellco Theater in November.

“Little piggies everywhere will love celebrating the season with this 60-minute live musical experience!” Bellco Theater tweeted.

Pre-sale tickets for the event on Nov. 27 went live on Tuesday at noon and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m.

Bellco Theater said the password for pre-sale tickets is VENUE while those tickets are still available until 10 p.m. Thursday.