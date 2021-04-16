Officials suspend search for missing man at Carter Lake

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials have called off the search for a missing Loveland man at Carter Lake.

The man’s overturned kayak was found in the water on April 11. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the park received the alert just after 2 p.m. A dog was found in the water, uninjured, wearing a flotation device.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said more than 70 searchers from 12 agencies spent over 700 hours searching in and around the lake using drones, dogs, divers, and search technology.

Winter weather hindered search efforts Thursday afternoon, but officials said Friday no further search operations are planned unless new information can lead searchers to a specific area at Carter Lake.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the missing man’s name, as information about this incident indicates a tragic accident and there is no evidence of a crime.