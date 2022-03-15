CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new name has been chosen by Clear Creek County officials for an iconic location in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

The name chosen to replace the existing name is Mount Blue Sky submitted by the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. It was approved in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board and the U.S. Board on Geographic

Names asked Clear Creek County for its input in renaming the mountain.

The CGNAB will likely go through a three-meeting process to determine its recommendation. Governor Polis will then decide whether to act on that recommendation and send a letter to the BGN. The BGN will make a final decision, based on all comments, and after having reached out to all indigenous tribes in the country for their opinion.

Mount Evans itself is named after Colorado Territorial Governor John Evans, who held office at the time of the Sand Creek Massacre. The 1864 massacre resulted in the deaths of over 230 Native Americans, a majority of which were women, children and elderly.