BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Rain is moving into Boulder County just in time for firefighters to make gains on containing the NCAR Fire.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire is 80% contained and has burned 190 acres, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

According to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management, the NCAR Fire gave it an opportunity to test a new emergency notification system, after issues notifying residents ahead of the Marshall Fire last year.

The group initially wanted the system to be ready by April, however, the NCAR Fire put the system to work earlier than expected.

Officials gave a briefing on the latest containment efforts for the NCAR Fire. You can watch the update on FOX31 NOW in the player above.