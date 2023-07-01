DENVER (KDVR) — Officials are reminding drivers that roadways will be busier and more dangerous as the summer travel season kicks off this holiday weekend.

They expect this busy summer travel season to last at least the next six to seven weeks, but they do have some tips on how to stay safe.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is one of those agencies preparing for the holiday weekend.

“Main thing is follow the rules of the road and don’t drive and drive. It’s very important you’re watching for other people,” JCSO Public Information Officer Karlyn Tilley said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is suspending all construction projects until next Wednesday to help minimize potential delays. It broke down the numbers at the Eisenhower Tunnel from July Fourth weekend last year.

July 4th Weekend Westbound Eastbound Total Friday, July 1 31,037 18,639 49,676 Saturday, July 2 27,325 18,465 45,790 Sunday, July 3 21,625 21,574 43,199 Monday, July 4 13,900 25,850 39,750 Tuesday, July 5 16,274 24,117 40,391 Total 110,161 108,645 218,806

This weekend is also a time for increased DUI enforcement.

“Please celebrate responsibly, don’t drive and drive. Please get a safe ride home or use ride share. The Douglass County Sheriff’s Office will be out in force doing dui enforcement during the July 4th holiday weekend,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said.

CDOT provided this list of tips to stay safe on the roads this weekend and the rest of the summer:

Stay alert: Plan enough time to stop along the way to stretch, get something to eat and drink, return any calls or text messages, and change drivers if you’re feeling tired or drowsy.

Avoid distracted driving: The focus always should be on driving. Avoid using cell phones, texting, eating, and using in-vehicle technologies.

Don’t drive impaired: Increased DUI enforcement from July 2 to July 5.

Watch for more pedestrians and bikes: Warm temperatures mean more people are outside walking or bicycling. Slow down and pay extra attention at crosswalks and along roadways.

Share the road with motorcycles: Motorcycles may quickly come in and out of your blind spots due to their speed and size. Always take a second look with more motorcycles out on the road.

Obey all posted speed limits: Or drive slower, if necessary, based on weather or traffic conditions.

Maintain proper tire air pressure: Warmer temperatures can cause tires to be overinflated.

Turn your lights on: Especially during twilight hours, making it easier for other drivers to see you.

Large vehicles tend to drive slower speeds: Be prepared to slow down, stay out of their blind spots, pay close attention to turn signals and give them extra space to maneuver.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking the status of the state’s roadways before traveling. Information is available at www.cotrip.org, CDOT’s Facebook page, Twitter feed, or by calling 511. Additional information regarding Interstate 70 west of Denver is available at www.goI70.com.