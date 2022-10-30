DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean passed away on Sunday morning at his home at the age of 51 and now officials are offering up their condolences for the fallen statesmen.

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean speaks during a news conference

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“I am devastated to hear of Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s sudden passing. A family man and a true public servant, Minority Leader McKean had a knack for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. Minority Leader McKean cared deeply for his constituents, always had time for a conversation or a laugh, and truly worked every day to build a better future for every Coloradan. As a dad myself, I can’t imagine the pain his children and family are feeling at this difficult time. We are sending thoughts and prayers to all of Hugh’s loved ones and take comfort knowing his legacy will be felt in Colorado for years to come,” Gov. Jared Polis

“I will miss Hugh McKean, a good friend and dedicated public servant. His smile, warmth, and spirit enriched all who knew him. My heart and thoughts go out to Hugh’s family at this time; his memory will be live on as a blessing.” Attorney General Phil Weiser

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him a friend. Representative McKean was a dedicated public servant whose service to Colorado will be remembered for generations to come.” Secretary Jena Griswold

“Emily and I are shocked and heartbroken by the passing of Minority Leader Hugh McKean. We will miss his kindness, the joy that he brought to the capitol every day, and the care that he showed every person he ever met. Hugh was the very definition of a statesman– a genuinely nice guy who always wanted the best for our state and his constituents. His integrity and the deep respect with which he treated every member of the House were a model for every lawmaker he worked with. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Democratic Caucus are with Leader McKean’s family and loved ones.” Speaker Alec Garnett

“Heather and I join our entire caucus and every Coloradan in mourning the sudden passing of my friend and colleague Leader McKean. Hugh worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents and cared deeply about our state and our future. In our roles as Majority and Minority Leader, we worked closely together every day, with a shared commitment to doing the people’s work. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his loved ones and the House Republican Caucus.” Majority Leader Daneya Esgar

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rep. Hugh McKean. Hugh was a leader, a friend, and a good man. He never made politics personal, but instead always greeted everyone with a warm smile and an open hand. With his sincere nature and honest approach, he taught everyone what it means to be a statesman. His passion for his family, his community, and the state of Colorado were exemplary. We are praying for his family and offer them our deepest condolences and any support we can give. We will miss Hugh McKean greatly.” Senate Minority Leader John Cooke

“Hugh McKean and I were close friends. We sat next to each other for 2 years. I’m devastated at his passing—for his family, for Colorado and selfishly, for me personally. I’ll miss him so much.” Fort Collins Mayor Jeni James Arndt

“Hugh McKean made a great impact on our beautiful state. Jason and I are heartbroken and praying for his family and friends. Hugh’s personality and smile were contagious at the capitol and he fought tirelessly for his constituents and the people of Colorado. Hugh was the definition of a statesman. Colorado will miss him greatly, as will I” Heidi Ganahl