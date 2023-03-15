DENVER (KDVR) — The Public Health Institute at Denver Health is investigating tuberculosis exposure at a local Denver High School.

According to PHIDH, tuberculosis exposure is being investigated at George Washington High School, located at 655 S. Monaco St. Pkwy., in the Denver Public School District.

Students, staff and parents have already been notified and those who may have been exposed to the disease have been contacted and will be tested.

PHIDH did confirm there is no ongoing risk for TB exposure at the school currently. It is safe for students and staff to attend school as normal.

“There’s no reason for families, students, and parents of George Washington to be concerned right now. This individual is, again, not in school and is being treated. There is no risk of ongoing exposure and they should feel safe going to school,” Dr. Bill Burman with the tuberculosis clinic at Denver Health said.

What is tuberculosis?

According to Denver Health, TB is a disease caused by germs that can spread between people through the air. It takes several hours of exposure for a person to become infected.

More facts about TB:

Most people who are exposed to TB do not get infected

People who are infected cannot give TB to others unless they are sick

Typical symptoms of TB are a chronic cough, fever, or night sweats that are persistent for several weeks and usually get worse

A person who is infected with TB, but is not sick, can be treated to eliminate the infection to prevent them from getting sick in the future

PHIDH is reminding students that if they are experiencing symptoms of TB to visit the Denver Health school-based health center that is inside George Washington High.