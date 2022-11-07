WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Criminal charges have been filed against two police officers and the detained woman who was hurt when a train crashed into a Platteville police car.

The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Monday.

The woman in the September crash, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, was accused of pointing a gun at someone in a road rage incident when police officers pulled her over and detained her. She was in the back of a police car parked on the train tracks along U.S. 85 when a train crashed into the vehicle, causing her serious injuries.

Officer Jordan Steinke, with the Fort Lupton Police Department, faces one count of each of felony attempted manslaughter, felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment in the incident.

Sgt. Pablo Vazquez, with the Platteville Police Department, faces five counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and one count each of obstructing a passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited. The police chief has said that the officer was put on paid administrative leave after the crash.

Rios-Gonzalez faces one count of felony menacing in the alleged road rage incident.

The DA’s office said they each were issued a summons and not arrested. Court dates have not been set.