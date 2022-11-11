DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 obtained arrest documents detailing what led to officers being dragged by a stolen vehicle earlier this week.

The incident happened on Nov. 9 near 13th Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

Arrest documents showed that officers with the Denver Police Department were tracking a stolen vehicle with the owner of the vehicle by using a GPS.

Officers tracked the vehicle to an ally near Clayton and Elizabeth Street, where they approached the vehicle.

One person got out of the backseat of the car and ran before he was taken into custody.

A suspect, identified as Saxon Jones, and another suspect who has not been identified, pulled the officers into the vehicle and drove at a high speed.

Documents showed that one of the officers was pinned between the steering wheel and suspect’s chest with no ability to escape.

One of the officer’s was on his cell phone talking to a different officer involved in the investigation before being pulled into the vehicle. The officer on the other end of the phone said he could hear the two officers in the car pleading with the suspects to stop the car.

The suspect continued driving until he crashed the vehicle into a pole, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Jones was arrested following the crash. The unidentified suspect ran from the crash scene and stole another car in the area, police said.

Official charges for Jones have not yet been released.