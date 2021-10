COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Springs police officers opened fire on a suspect Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Palmer Park and Academy boulevards, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said the suspect was in custody and no officers were hurt, but they did not immediately give further details on what happened.

They said there was no immediate danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.