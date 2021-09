DENVER (KDVR) — An officer shot a man Friday night in the Montbello neighborhood of Denver.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 9 p.m. that they were investigating the “shooting involving officers” from the Westminster Police Department.

Denver Police said a man was transported to a hospital. They identified him as a “suspect” but did not specify further details.

No officers were reported hurt.

