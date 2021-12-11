Officers shoot, kill suspect after shots fired at them in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect is dead after Colorado Springs Police officers returned fire when shots were fired at them.

Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway just after 2 a.m. on Friday. When the suspect refused to adhere to commands, he fired at officers and at least one officer returned fire.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the vehicle and the Tactical Enforcement Unit and negotiators were requested at the scene. While en route, the suspect called the CSPD communications center and said he was armed with a gun and was going to kill an officer, a press release from CSPD said.

The suspect fired at officers again and, again, at least one officer returned fire. When backup arrived. officers moved in on the suspect to find him dead in the vehicle.

Per department policy, all officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.